Moran police seize over 1 kg ganja, two alleged traffickers arrested

Police intensified their crackdown against narcotics in Assam’s Moran after two alleged ganja traffickers were apprehended during a surprise operation near Moran Medical Centre.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Moran Police conducted a raid near the medical centre and seized 1,026 grams of suspected ganja from the possession of two individuals.

The accused have been identified as Abhi Ekka and Rajiv Kalkumar, both residents of Bhogpara village in Dibrugarh district.

Police also seized a scooter bearing registration number AS 33 5958 and a mobile phone from their possession.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigation into the source and intended destination of the seized contraband.

Investigators are also examining whether more individuals are linked to the alleged trafficking network.

Local residents have welcomed the police action against narcotics trafficking in the area.