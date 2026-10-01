Moran teen girl's mysterious death: Police detain youth who was allegedly in live-in relationship with her

A new development has emerged in the mysterious death of a teenage girl at Piyali Nagar in Moran, Assam, with police detaining a 19-year-old youth who had allegedly been in a live-in relationship with the girl.

The accused, identified as Dwipjyoti Gogoi, a resident of Majumelia village under Khowang Police Station, had reportedly been absconding since the incident.

According to preliminary information, Gogoi had allegedly been staying with the girl in a live-in relationship for around one-and-a-half months before her death.

Moran Police finally traced and detained the youth and brought him into custody. He is currently being questioned by Moran Police, with investigators conducting detailed interrogation to establish the circumstances surrounding the girl's death.

Police are yet to determine whether the teenager died by suicide or was killed. Investigators are continuing their probe, and further details are expected to emerge following the questioning of the detained youth.