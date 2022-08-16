Assam’s Nayanmoni Saikia was flanked by a sea of people when she reached her home town in Dhansiri sub-division under Golaghat district in Assam. Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalist and the pride of Assam, Nayanmoni was beyond words upon receiving such a warm reception by the people.

People were waiting to get a glimpse of their golden girl who brought laurels to the country as well as her home state after winning the Gold Medal in Lawn Balls, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham.

An emotional Nayanmoni Saikia stepped into her home amid celebratory sounds and ecstatic crowd who were waiting to have a word with their star who made them and their little village famous.

"Feeling very happy and equally honoured at the warm reception by the people. I cannot express how I am feeling now. It's beyond words," said Nayanmoni while speaking to the reporters.

A public felicitation was organized by the Dhansiri District Sports Association and Golaghat district administration wherein Nayanmoni was felicitated for her remarkable achievement in the sporting arena. Over 5,000 people were present at the felicitation programme.

Following the district administration’s felicitation programme, Nayanmoni then attended many more felicitation programmes lined up for the day. Various party organizations, institutions praised Nayanmoni for bringing glory to her home town.

Meanwhile, the Assam Forest Department has decided to promote her to the post of DSP. She is currently employed in the Assam Forest Department as a constable.

Born and brought up in Assam’s Golaghat district, Nayanmoni has been passionate about sports since an early age. She started her career in sports through weightlifting. However due to a leg injury, Nayanmoni shifted her attention towards Lawn Balls as this sport was without injuries.