As the Income Tax (IT) raids at the properties linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu continue, additional cash-counting machines and manpower were on Sunday deployed to expedite the counting of the seized notes.

According to tax officials, the cash seized during the department’s raids on properties of Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu is likely to cross Rs 290 crore, making it the "highest-ever" haul by an agency in a single operation.

Initially, more than 30 officers along with bank staff were involved in the counting of the seized money. To speed up the process of counting the notes, the IT department deployed nearly 40 large and small machines and brought in more department and bank staffers.

However, due to a significant quantity of cash still being left for counting, the authorities decided to rope in additional cash-counting machines and manpower to speed up the process.

Several visuals that came out on Sunday showed officials counting bundles of cash that was recovered from the properties of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu.

Meanwhile, the Congress has distanced itself from its Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu after the recovery of such huge amount of cash from the liquor company linked to him.

"The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties," AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department investigators recorded the statements of various company officials and others in connection with the case.