More than 50 fall ill after consuming prasad in Assam’s Kaliabor, undergoes treatment

More than 50 people fell ill after allegedly consuming fruits served as prasad during a Shani Puja in Assam’s Kaliabor area, with the affected villagers developing symptoms including fever, vomiting and dysentery.

The incident was reported from Haribhanga in Ambagan, Kaliabor, where the annual Shani Puja was organised on Saturday night. Fruits were among the offerings prepared for the religious ceremony and were later distributed to devotees as prasad.

Several villagers reportedly began experiencing health complications soon after consuming the offerings. They complained of fever, vomiting and dysentery, following which more than 50 people were admitted to the Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Jakhalabandha on Sunday.

The affected individuals are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The exact cause of the suspected food poisoning is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.