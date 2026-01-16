Morigaon Civil Hospital gets NACO approval for link ART centre, strengthening HIV care

Morigaon Civil Hospital has received approval from the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), Government of India, for the establishment of a Link Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centre, marking a significant step towards strengthening HIV care services in the district.

With the setting up of the Link ART Centre, people living with HIV in Morigaon district will be able to access free, lifelong HIV treatment along with regular health monitoring, counselling, and referral services closer to their homes. Health officials said the facility will play a crucial role in improving treatment adherence and ensuring timely medical intervention for beneficiaries.

Officials further stated that the approval will significantly enhance the district’s capacity to deliver comprehensive HIV care and support services. By ensuring accessible and uninterrupted treatment, the initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the overall health and well-being of the community.

The Assam State AIDS Control Society is preparing to operationalise the centre by imparting necessary technical training to district-level healthcare staff at the earliest. Once functional, the Link ART Centre is expected to ease the burden on patients who previously had to travel long distances to access ART services, thereby strengthening the state’s HIV response mechanism.