Morigaon Civil Hospital under scrutiny after 21 caesarean deliveries conducted in 10 hours

A startling sequence of emergency surgical cases at Morigaon Civil Hospital has prompted an official inquiry after reports revealed that 21 lower segment caesarean sections (LSCS) were conducted within a span of just 10 hours in a single operating theatre.

According to a show-cause notice issued by the Office of the District Commissioner, Morigaon, the surgeries were carried out by Dr. Kantheswar Bordoloi, Senior Medical & Health Officer, between 3:40 PM on September 5 and 1:50 AM on September 6, 2025.

The additional district commissioner (Health), Nitisha Bora, following an inspection of the maternity wing on September 6, served a notice to Dr. Bordoloi demanding a comprehensive explanation. The inquiry seeks clarity on workload management, adherence to medical protocols, and the accuracy of surgical documentation.

The notice directed Dr. Bordoloi to submit:

Case details of all 21 operations.

Preparation protocols followed for each patient prior to surgery.

Sterilization measures applied, with verification of compliance to SOPs for surgical instruments.

Emergency justifications for high-risk or critically ill patients requiring urgent C-sections.

Staff roles and responsibilities of all assisting personnel during the procedures.

The inspection also flagged lapses in preoperative and postoperative record-keeping, raising concerns about infection control and patient safety. Authorities emphasized that proper documentation is vital to prevent maternal and infant morbidity and ensure compliance with medical standards.

The core question remains whether all required sterilization and procedural protocols were strictly followed. If they were, the feat would stand as a remarkable demonstration of commitment under extreme circumstances. However, any deviations could have serious implications for patient welfare and hospital accountability.

Dr. Bordoloi has been asked to submit detailed reports and justifications within three days to explain the extraordinary volume of surgeries performed. The findings are expected to determine whether the case is one of medical heroism under pressure or a breach of patient safety norms.