Morigaon DC Anamika Tewari among India’s top 100 District Commissioners

Morigaon district has earned a moment of pride after District Commissioner Anamika Tewari secured a place among the country’s top 100 District Magistrates and District Commissioners in a national-level survey conducted by Fame India magazine for 2026.

The recognition places Tewari among India’s leading administrators and highlights her contribution towards governance, development initiatives and public administration in Morigaon district.

A 1997-batch senior administrative officer, Tewari has been actively working towards the district’s development since assuming charge. Apart from administrative responsibilities, she has focused on grassroots governance and public outreach initiatives.

Her recent intervention in improving educational outcomes drew attention after some schools in Morigaon recorded weak performance in the High School Leaving Certificate examinations. Tewari personally visited schools, interacted with students, teachers and parents, and even participated in classroom teaching to strengthen the academic environment.

She has also prioritised farmer welfare and women’s empowerment initiatives by encouraging the adoption of modern agricultural practices and supporting women-led self-help groups to become economically self-reliant.

Her often-quoted message — “Assamese women never give up” — has become a source of encouragement for many women across the district.

The national recognition is being seen as not only an honour for an individual officer but also a matter of pride for Morigaon district.

Observers say Tewari’s work reflects a model of transparent, accountable and people-centric administration, with her achievements expected to inspire younger generations towards public service and leadership roles.