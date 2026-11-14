The biennial conference of the Morigaon District Senior Citizens' Association was held at the premises of the Morigaon District Journalists' Association office on November 14, featuring a day-long programme.

The proceedings began in the morning with the hoisting of the organisational flag by president Mahendranath Hazarika. This was followed by the lighting of a ceremonial lamp and a tribute programme, inaugurated by the organisation's state committee member Putul Chandra Deka.

An open meeting was subsequently held as part of the conference, with Mahendranath Hazarika in the chair. Secretary Bhujen Deka explained the objectives of the meeting.

Prasanna Kumar Barthakur, general secretary of the Assam State Senior Citizens' Conference, attended as the designated speaker and spoke at length about various issues affecting senior citizens, as well as the organisation's aims, objectives and activities.

Former Morigaon MLA Munin Mahanta, Morigaon District Journalists' Association president Ajit Sharma, Morigaon District Sahitya Sabha president Dr Harmohan Kalita and former president Mahendra Saikia were among those present at the meeting.

During the programme, noted Tiwa researcher Maneswar Deuri, retired health officer Dr Nakul Baruah, social workers Bhupendra Nath Bordoloi, Manohar Patar, Abanimohan Deka and Deba Bhuyan were formally felicitated.

Meanwhile, the delegates' meeting held as part of the conference elected Putul Chandra Deka as working president, Ponadevi Mahanta and Lakheshwar Bordoloi as vice-presidents, and Bhujen Deka as secretary.

However, the election for the post of president remained inconclusive after the two candidates, Mahendranath Hazarika and Dr Harmohan Kalita, secured an equal number of votes. The association subsequently decided to convene a special delegates' meeting at a later date to elect its president.