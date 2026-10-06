Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri casts vote in Nagaon bypoll, predicts one lakh-vote victory for BJP's Debashish Sharma

Polling for the by-election to Assam's No. 9 Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency began peacefully at 7 am on October 6 morning, with Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri among the early voters.

Deuri cast his vote at Deorabori Primary School, Polling Station No. 261, under the 54 No. Morigaon Assembly constituency. He stood in the queue before exercising his franchise at the polling station in Sabuwadhara Panchayat.

After casting his vote, Deuri predicted a decisive victory for BJP candidate Debashish Sharma, saying the party could win the seat by a margin of one lakh votes if voter turnout reaches 90 per cent.

“If the voter turnout reaches 90 per cent, I will be able to ensure the victory of Debashish Sharma by one lakh votes,” Deuri said.

Deuri was also seen entering the polling station and giving instructions to the presiding officer during the voting process.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election was necessitated by the vacancy in the constituency. Voting is being held across the constituency amid security and administrative arrangements to ensure peaceful polling.