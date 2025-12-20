Morigaon POCSO court hands down stringent sentences in three sexual offence cases

The Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon, has convicted and sentenced three accused persons in separate cases involving serious sexual offences, including crimes under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In connection with Bhuragaon Police Station Case No. 99/2018, the court convicted accused Kubed Ali under Section 376 of the IPC. He has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 20 years along with a fine of Rs 15,000. In default of payment of the fine, the convict will undergo an additional two months of RI.

In another case, Laharighat Police Station Case No. 82/2022, accused Atul Bora was convicted under Section 8 of the POCSO Act. The court sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment.

Meanwhile, in Laharighat Police Station Case No. 888/2021, accused Rajani Doimary was found guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 376 of the IPC. The court awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act and an additional 10 years of RI under Section 376 IPC.

The convictions underscore the judiciary’s firm stance against sexual offences, particularly crimes against children, and reaffirm the commitment to delivering justice through the fast-track POCSO courts in the district.