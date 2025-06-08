Morigaon Police have apprehended a wanted cyber criminal accused of executing a multi-crore fraud under the pretense of being a pharmaceutical businessman. The accused, identified as Inamul Hussain, hails from Barkhabal in Laharighat and is the proprietor of Insaan Drug Distributor.



Hussain’s arrest comes in connection with Case No. 112/25 registered at Laharighat Police Station, where he faces serious allegations of cyber fraud. According to police sources, he manipulated victims across various parts of the country by projecting himself as a legitimate medicine distributor.



Investigations have uncovered that Hussain had fraudulently siphoned off approximately Rs 3.9 crore, which was reportedly funneled into his account at Punjab National Bank. The illicit funds were collected from unsuspecting individuals and entities through fraudulent transactions linked to his fake business operations.



Further details indicate that Hussain had been on the run since September 2024, successfully evading law enforcement for several months despite multiple search operations.