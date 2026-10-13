Morigaon student Rituraj Das wins first place in state-level drawing competition

Bringing laurels to Assam’s Morigaon district, Rituraj Das, a student of Vidyapeeth Senior Secondary School, has secured first place in Category C of a state-level drawing competition organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026.

The competition was held for students from Classes IX to XII, with Rituraj emerging as the winner in his category and earning recognition for his artistic talent.

The young achiever received the award from Assam’s Education Minister in recognition of his performance.

Rituraj’s achievement has brought pride to his school Bidyajyoti Junior College and Morigaon district. Several people have congratulated him on the accomplishment and wished him continued success in his academic journey and future endeavours.Bringing laurels to Assam’s Morigaon district, Rituraj Das, a student of Vidyapeeth Senior Secondary School, has secured first place in Category C of a state-level drawing competition organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026.

The competition was held for students from Classes IX to XII, with Rituraj emerging as the winner in his category and earning recognition for his artistic talent.

The young achiever received the award from Assam’s Education Minister in recognition of his performance.

Rituraj’s achievement has brought pride to his school and Morigaon district. Several people have congratulated him on the accomplishment and wished him continued success in his academic journey and future endeavours.