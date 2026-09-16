Morigaon’s Bitu Kakati wins ‘Future Skills Creator Award’ for Assamese tech content

Young content creator Bitu Kakati from Sapmari village in Assam's Morigaon district has won the ‘Future Skills Creator Award’ in the Tech Category at the North East Creator Circuit 2026.

Kakati, popularly known on social media as ‘Tech Axominfo’, was recognised for his work in technology-focused content creation and digital innovation.

The North East Creator Circuit 2026 is a creator summit aimed at promoting the growing creator economy in the Northeast. More than 125 digital creators, influencers, brand representatives, marketing professionals and industry experts from Assam and other northeastern states participated in the event.

The summit featured networking sessions, brand collaborations and panel discussions, along with the Creator Icons Awards, which recognised creators across different categories.

Through his Instagram and Facebook pages, Tech Axominfo regularly produces Assamese-language content on technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), smartphones, mobile applications, gadgets and digital tips.

With more than 1.1 lakh followers on Instagram, the platform has emerged as a popular Assamese-language technology content channel.

Kakati's recognition at the creator summit has brought attention to Morigaon while highlighting the growing presence of Assamese-language creators in the technology and digital content space.