Morphine worth Rs 11 crore seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong, two arrested

A major drug haul was reported in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district where police seized morphine valued at around Rs 11 crore, officials confirmed on August 27.

The contraband, weighing 10.71 kg, was recovered late August 26 night during routine patrolling near the Assam-Nagaland border. A truck was intercepted at 6 Mile in the Dilai area, where officers discovered the morphine hidden behind the driver’s seat.

Two individuals traveling in the vehicle were taken into custody on suspicion of being involved in the illegal supply network. Police said legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

Authorities are treating the seizure as a significant breakthrough in efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.