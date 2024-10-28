Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, on October 28 hailed the sericulture sector for its role in boosting the local economy and providing livelihood.

Stating that sericulture has transformed into a thriving industry in the Northeast, Margherita stressed on collaborative efforts among the Central and state government departments to further push forward the silk industry, according to an official statement.

He said this during a visit to the Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organisation (MESSO) in Guwahati.

He also informed that the Northeast sericulture is now a thriving industry, providing significant livelihoods, particularly for tribal women, further underscoring the need for collaboration among the various departments to drive sustainable silk industry growth, employment and traditional craftsmanship.

Margherita also highlighted MESSO’s efforts to expand Muga culture to cooler regions like Kalimpong in West Bengal and Uttarakhand to counter climate change impacts.

He encouraged increased seed production efficiency to meet the national demand for Muga and Eri silk.

The Central Silk Board’s MESSO has 13 field units across the northeast and Tamil Nadu, playing a vital role in the region’s sericulture industry, supporting the production of quality Muga and Eri silkworm seeds, the statement added. (With PTI inputs)