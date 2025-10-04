MoS Textiles Pabitra Margherita commends Indian workers in Russia, calls for strengthened bilateral cooperation

Union Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, expressed her appreciation for Indian workers employed at a textile factory in Russia’s Ivanovo region during her official visit to Moscow from October 1 to 3, 2025.

In a tweet, Minister Margherita stated: “Had the opportunity to interact with Indian workers employed at a textile factory in Ivanovo region of Russia. Appreciated their contributions, and reiterated our commitment to supporting safe, legal and orderly mobility of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled Indian workers abroad facilitated through the e-Migrate system.”

During her visit, Minister Margherita held bilateral discussions with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, and engaged with the Russian Union of Entrepreneurs of the Textile and Apparel Industry.

These high-level engagements aimed to bolster bilateral cooperation in trade, industry, and textiles, while exploring opportunities to strengthen collaboration between Indian and Russian enterprises. The discussions are expected to pave the way for deeper economic and industrial ties between the two nations, particularly in the textile sector, which is a key driver of India’s export growth and employment.

Minister Margherita’s visit underscores India’s continued commitment to ensuring the welfare of its overseas workforce and fostering stronger industrial cooperation with strategic partners such as Russia.