The Hatidhura Jame Masjid Committee in Assam’s Dhubri district has urged Muslims to abstain from sacrificing cows during the upcoming Eid-al-Adha celebrations. This comes days after Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal made a similar appeal.

A committee member said that they are making this appeal to maintain peace and harmony among the communities.

Stating that it will not go against the government’s wishes, the Committee added that one should not celebrate festivals by hurting any community’s sentiments.

Earlier, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) supremo and Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal had the urged Muslim community not to sacrifice cows during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha on July 10 to avoid hurting “religious sentiments.”

Issuing a statement under the banner of the ‘Assam State Jamiat Ulama’, Ajmal stated: “India is a country of many tribes, communities, and religions. A majority of the people in this country follow the Sanatan religion.

According to the Sanatan religion, the cow is a sacred animal. The majority of the country regards the cow as their mother.”

Eid-al-Adha (or ‘Feast of the Sacrifice) honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command. The festival enjoys special significance because the Day of Sacrifice marks the climax of Hajj or Pilgrimage, the fifth pillar of Islam.

Assam passed a Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021, seeking to regulate the slaughter, consumption, and transportation of cattle.

The new legislation, replacing a similar Act of 1950, aims at forbidding the sale and purchase of beef in places other than those permitted by competent authorities.