Mother files FIR against fake academy after son arrested over forged HSLC certificate in Assam’s Dhubri

A major education fraud case has surfaced in Assam’s Dhubri district after a student was allegedly arrested for submitting a fake HSLC certificate that his family claims was issued by an unauthorised institution operating openly in the district.

A formal FIR has been lodged at Dhubri Police Station by Pratima Ghosh, a resident of Khalilpur (Nathpara), seeking criminal action against those allegedly involved in running the institution and issuing forged educational documents.

According to the complaint, her son Sagar Ghosh had enrolled at an institution named English Education Academy, also reportedly operating under the name English School Academy, located at Jhagrarpar Part-III in Dhubri district.

The family alleged that the academy was promoted through social media advertisements, banners and online content, which led them to believe that the institution was authorised to conduct examinations and issue valid certificates.

Based on assurances allegedly given by academy owner Zahidul Hussain, Sagar enrolled in the institution, attended classes, appeared in examinations and later received an HSLC passing certificate.

The matter came to light on April 29, 2026, when Sagar reportedly approached Bidyapara Boys Higher Secondary School for admission into higher secondary classes. School authorities allegedly detected irregularities in the certificate and informed police after suspecting forgery.

Following the complaint, police registered Dhubri PS Case No. 142/2026 and arrested the student.

In her FIR, Pratima Ghosh claimed that her son was unaware that the certificate was allegedly fake and said the family had acted in good faith.

“My son and our family acted in complete good faith. He is a victim of a dishonest and fraudulent trap, yet he is the one facing public humiliation, mental trauma and legal action,” she stated in the complaint.

The FIR also accused education authorities and local monitoring agencies of negligence, alleging that the fake institution had been operating openly for nearly two years without proper verification or action.

The complainant has demanded a detailed investigation into the activities of the academy, its owner and others allegedly associated with the network. She also urged authorities to invoke stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and use of forged documents.

The incident has triggered widespread concern in the district, with local residents demanding strict action against those allegedly involved in running fake educational institutions and misleading students.