Fed up with the continuous mental torture inflicted by the tenants, a helpless widow from Sivasagar has appealed to the Chief Minister of Assam seeking Euthanasia along with her sick son.

The woman identified as Nani Devi has dispatched a memorandum addressing to the CM through the District Collector of Sivasagar, where she alleges that the tenants have been torturing her and her family for years.

She mentions in the memorandum sent to the chief minister that two men, Gobin Dutta and Narayan Pal, had been forcibly torturing her and her children, who live in two rooms adjacent to her house.

She even verbally requested both the men to vacate the rooms, but in vain. Meanwhile the ceiling above the house is in a dilapidated condition due to lack of repairs. And the woman's residence is also on the verge of gradual lying down.

According to Nani Devi, she currently has no means of earning. But the two men have forcibly occupied the two rooms instead of vacating them.

Even notices were issued to them from the court but they did not vacate the two rooms. It was in such an atmosphere that the woman's husband died of a heart attack. The woman became lonely after her husband's death. It may be recalled that the woman's only son is specially-abled.

The woman should rent these two shops so as to raise her sick child, even though the two tenants have forcibly seized the two rooms of her house and are using it as a business establishment, but have not provided proper money in the name of rent.

The woman lodged an FIR against the two tenants at Sivasagar Sadar police station in 2018 but she did not receive an appropriate response from the police. The woman said she has no contract with Narayan Pal as a tenant.

According to a serious complaint mentioned in the memorandum by the woman, after the death of her husband, she was threatened and forced to sign the rent agreement paper taken by the tenant.

She filed a case with the district law service authority thinking that the law would help. But as soon as the case was registered, the tenants got elated as the case is going to stretch for a time thus helping the tenants to stay on for a longer period in the occupied rooms.

The woman has also alleged that the two tenants are in touch with some BJP leaders. So no one takes any action against them. The woman last approached the chief minister and called for the rescue of her establishment from the two tenants.

The woman has strictly mentioned in the memorandum that if no action is taken by the Chief Minister, then she would be forced to end her as well as her ailing son’s life.