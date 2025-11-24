Motok community played pivotal role in shaping Assamese identity: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday, November 24 praised the Motok community for its historic contribution to Assam’s social and cultural fabric, describing it as a driving force in shaping the identity and character of the Assamese people.

Addressing the 86th Central Foundation Day of the All Assam Motok Sanmilan in Dibrugarh, Sonowal highlighted the community’s legacy of discipline, resilience and organisational strength. These qualities, he said, have consistently played a vital role in Assam’s societal advancement.

“The Motok community is known for discipline, commitment and resilience. When they set their mind to a task, they accomplish it with dedication and hard work,” the Union Minister said, emphasising the community’s longstanding tradition of unity and responsibility.

Sonowal urged the gathering to focus on youth empowerment, collective discipline and determination to build a self-reliant and progressive Assam. He added that strengthening cooperation among all communities will be crucial to achieving the state’s developmental aspirations.

The event saw participation from community leaders, dignitaries and members of the Motok Sanmilan who reaffirmed their commitment to preserving cultural values while contributing to Assam’s ongoing growth story.