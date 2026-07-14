Motorcycle bearing four-wheeler registration number seized in Assam's Nagaon

A motorcycle allegedly bearing the registration number of a four-wheeler was seized during a vehicle-checking drive in Assam's Nagaon district, officials said on Tuesday, July 14.

The vehicle was intercepted by officials of the Nagaon District Transport Office (DTO) during a routine enforcement drive at Dhupguri on the Dhing-Batadrava road in Batadrava.

According to transport department officials, the rider was using a Hero Super Splendor motorcycle fitted with the registration number of a Hyundai Santro car. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the motorcycle had been plying in the area with the forged registration number for some time.

Officials said the rider fled the spot after his identity details, including his Aadhaar card, were recorded during the inspection. He was later identified as Abul Kalam, a resident of Bilatiya in Dhing.

A subsequent verification of the vehicle's documents revealed that the motorcycle's original registration number is AS-13B-0997, while it was displaying the registration number AS-12G-2350, which is registered to a Hyundai Santro.

The motorcycle was seized by a team led by Enforcement Inspector Bhaba Kakati and handed over to the Batadrava Police for further investigation.

Transport department officials said they suspect that more vehicles in the area may be operating with forged registration numbers and that an investigation is underway to identify such vehicles and those involved in the alleged fraud.