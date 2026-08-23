Motorcycle, car catch fire on Assam's Silchar-Sonai road, suffer extensive damage

A motorcycle and a car were extensively damaged after catching fire on the Silchar-Sonai Road near Aulia Bazar on the afternoon of August 23.

The incident occurred at around 1 pm in front of IS Digital, when the motorcycle suddenly caught fire. The flames quickly spread to a car parked nearby, engulfing both vehicles.

Neither the motorcycle nor the car had any driver present at the time of the incident. According to local residents, the owners may have gone to a nearby examination centre to appear for an examination.

After noticing the fire, local residents attempted to douse the flames. However, the intensity of the fire caused extensive damage to both vehicles before it could be brought under control.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and subsequently took the two damaged vehicles to the police station.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Police have initiated an investigation to determine how the fire started.