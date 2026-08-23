Motorcycle, car catch fire on Assam's Silchar-Sonai road, suffer extensive damage
A motorcycle caught fire on Silchar-Sonai Road near Aulia Bazar, and the flames spread to a parked car. Police have taken both damaged vehicles for investigation as the cause remains unknown.
- The incident occurred around 1 pm outside the IS Digital premises
- No driver was present, and both owners were away at the time
- Residents suspected the owners had gone to a nearby examination centre
A motorcycle and a car were extensively damaged after catching fire on the Silchar-Sonai Road near Aulia Bazar on the afternoon of August 23.
The incident occurred at around 1 pm in front of IS Digital, when the motorcycle suddenly caught fire. The flames quickly spread to a car parked nearby, engulfing both vehicles.
Neither the motorcycle nor the car had any driver present at the time of the incident. According to local residents, the owners may have gone to a nearby examination centre to appear for an examination.
After noticing the fire, local residents attempted to douse the flames. However, the intensity of the fire caused extensive damage to both vehicles before it could be brought under control.
Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and subsequently took the two damaged vehicles to the police station.
The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Police have initiated an investigation to determine how the fire started.
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