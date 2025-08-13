Motorcycle rally by 200 Bn BSF spreads patriotic spirit ahead of 79th Independence Day

The 200 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday organised a Motorcycle Rally to promote the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and celebrate the forthcoming 79th Independence Day.



Flagged off from the BSF Campus in Dhanakgre, the rally concluded at P.A. Sangma Stadium, Tura. The event aimed to inspire citizens to display the National Flag at their homes between August 13 and 15, reinforcing a sense of unity and patriotism.



BSF officers, subordinate officers, and jawans, dressed in riding gear and proudly carrying the Tricolour, rode in a coordinated formation through the streets. The rally drew spirited cheers from residents, many of whom joined in chanting “Jai Hind” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.



The initiative served as a call to the people of Tura to actively engage in Independence Day celebrations, symbolising the BSF’s commitment not only to safeguarding the nation’s borders but also to fostering the spirit of nationalism among citizens.