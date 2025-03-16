A 3,900-km-long motorcycle rally undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces has reached Guwahati and is now en route to West Bengal as part of its journey across the country. The 'Shaurya Yatra' rally, which began on March 10 from Vijaynagar in Arunachal Pradesh, will conclude at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on March 23.

After arriving in Guwahati, the rally participants interacted with ex-servicemen, who shared their experiences and sacrifices in the service of the nation. The former soldiers were felicitated by the riders, according to an Assam Rifles spokesperson.

The rally was ceremonially flagged off at Rangapahar military station in Dimapur, Nagaland, by Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding of 3 Corps. A total of 12 riders, including members of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and locals from Arunachal Pradesh, are taking part in the journey.

As the rally moves towards Siliguri, it continues to spread its message of unity, courage, and national pride. Under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' the initiative aims to inspire youth to join the armed forces while promoting national integration.

Participants will also interact with schoolchildren along the route to encourage them to consider a career in the military.