Motorcycle rams into stationary dumper in Assam's Morigaon, youth seriously injured

A severe road accident at Lochanabari in Jaluguti under Morigaon district, Assam has once again brought the spotlight on the unchecked movement of overloaded dumpers on Assam’s roads and the apparent failure of enforcement agencies to curb the menace.

The incident occurred when a high-end motorcycle rammed into a stationary dumper allegedly loaded with excess sand. The motorcycle, a Dominar 400 bearing registration number AS-21-P-1131, collided with the dumper bearing registration number AS-02-C-5503, which was reportedly parked on the roadside without adequate safety measures.

The rider, identified as Tutu Bordoloi of Jajari, sustained injuries in the accident and was rushed for medical treatment. His condition was reported to be serious, according to local sources.

Preliminary information suggests that the dumper was carrying overloaded sand, a common sight on roads across Morigaon district. Residents allege that such sand-laden dumpers routinely ply through busy stretches, often violating traffic norms, posing grave risks to commuters, especially during low visibility hours.

The accident has triggered public outrage, with locals accusing the Morigaon Police and the Transport Department of gross negligence. Despite repeated complaints and frequent movement of overloaded vehicles, enforcement agencies are alleged to have failed to take effective action against violators.