The Assam government and the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHI), which will include an integrated multi-specialty 350-bed hospital.

Taking to his Twitter handle, CM Sarma wrote, “A momentous day for Assam as we signed an MoU with "> @IITGuwahati, in presence of Union Education Minister Shri "> @dpradhanbjp ji, to establish the first of its kind Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHI) with an integrated multi-speciality 350-bed hospital”.

“AAHI will mark a new paradigm in interdisciplinary medical research & innovations at the upcoming institute will enhance India’s medical tech industry in the coming years. Our Govt has committed ₹546 cr for the project while IIT-G will contribute the required land & expertise”, he continued in another tweet.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was present when the MoU was inked. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who signed the MoU, said that AAHI will usher in a new era of multidisciplinary medical research and that breakthroughs at the new institute will boost India's medical technology industry in the future years.

“The collaboration between Govt of Assam & "> @IITGuwahati is a first of its kind between a state govt and an academic institute. While our medical colleges primarily focus on clinical aspect, the new institute will focus on tech & research to facilitate innovation in medical field”, CM Sarma tweeted.

The Assam Advance Health Innovation Institute would concentrate on advanced research and development in fields such as stem cell research, implantation, artificial intelligence, simulation labs, robotic surgery, and wearable electronics, among others. The institute will have a total area of 50,000 square metres.

The move, according to Siddharth Singh, commissioner and secretary of the state's department of health, aims to stimulate research in a variety of sectors of health sciences and technology.

While Assam would provide funding, the IIT will provide expertise and help identify research topics. The project will be carried out through a special purpose vehicle governed by a board of directors.