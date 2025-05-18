Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday May 18 announced that investment proposals worth Rs 23,000 crore under the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative have progressed to the execution stage. These projects are expected to generate approximately 6,000 new employment opportunities across the state.

The announcement came during a high-level investment conclave held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, where more than 20 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in the presence of key industry leaders and government officials. Chief Minister Sarma hailed the event as the dawn of a “new era of investment and development” in Assam.

Highlighting the government's proactive push in industrialization, Sarma noted that Assam has successfully transitioned its infrastructure blueprint into projects nearing Rs 30,000 crore in valuation. “Assam has created a favorable environment for industries to thrive. So far, we’ve signed investment deals amounting to ₹5.18 lakh crore,” he said.

He further emphasized Assam’s rising infrastructure capabilities, citing mega projects such as the Guwahati Ring Road and the Narengi-Kuruwa bridge—both set to commence with a combined investment of Rs 7,800 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for these landmark projects on September 8.

Additionally, the Union Cabinet’s green signal to the ₹23,000 crore Guwahati-Silchar Express Highway project is poised to significantly enhance Assam’s intra-state connectivity and strategic advantage.

Key Investors and Sectoral Commitments:

Hinduja Renewables Energy Pvt. Ltd. – Rs 14,000 crore

NEEPCO – Rs 2,400 crore

Mega Shree Cements LLP – Rs 859 crore

Megha Top Infra LLP – Rs 859.2 crore

SJVN Green Energy Ltd – Rs 950 crore

Amrit Cement Ltd – Rs 617 crore

Max Cement Industries Pvt. Ltd – Rs 512.91 crore

OTPC (Joint Venture) – Rs 500 crore

Kamakhya Biofuels Pvt. Ltd – Rs 346 crore

Downtown Hospital Ltd – Rs 129.72 crore

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (Taj Group) – Rs 175 crore

Amul Satellite Dairy (Guwahati) – Rs 75 crore

Construction work has already begun on ethanol production units and cement plants worth nearly ₹2,800 crore. Several other MoU-backed projects are expected to become operational before the year-end.

CM Sarma also urged industries to expand beyond Kamrup, proposing Biswanath as a potential location for Amul’s second dairy unit in the state. Reiterating the government’s support, he assured investors of full cooperation and assistance.

Addressing concerns around youth out-migration, the Chief Minister said, “Nearly 20 lakh youths from Assam are employed outside the state, many earning just Rs 6,000–Rs 7,000. We must reverse this trend by creating dignified opportunities here.”

Industries Minister Bimal Borah, senior bureaucrats, and corporate leaders were present at the event, which marks one of the state’s most substantial investment mobilizations in recent history.