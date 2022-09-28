Welcoming the Centre's decision over banning the radical organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 28 expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the bold action.

"We were anxiously waiting for this order. The Central Government has decided appropriately in the interest of the nation. I would like to thank HM, particularly Amit Shah ji for taking this bold decision. Assam Government has already initiated a follow-up action," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Additionally, the Assam Chief Minister informed the media that several offices of the PFI and Campus Front of India (CFI) present in Kamrup Metro, Baksa and Karimganj have been sealed.

Sarma also informed that more such operations will be conducted in the coming days, and more PFI members will be picked up.

"State notification has been issued on the same. All districts will initiate follow-up action," added CM Sarma.

"On the part of Assam, there was a sinister design by the PFI and CFI to disturb the peace and tranquility. Whatever happened at Garukhuti, has been informed to the Centre and that PFI was behind the entire incident. PFI is radicalising many people in the state.

On September 28, the notification issued by the Home Ministry stated, “The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been involved in the violent terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the state, and the anti-national activities of PFI disrespect and disregard the constitutional authority and sovereignty of the state and hence an immediate and prompt action is required against the organisation.”

PFI affiliates Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junio Front, Empower India Foundation and rehab Foundation, Kerala are also declared ‘unlawful association,’ under the UAPA act.

This decision comes after the central investigation agencies along with the state security forces have been carrying out a relentless operation against the radical group for the past few days, arresting nearly 200 leaders of the radical outfit, for allegedly promoting communal disharmony.

It needs to mention here that more than 170 people were detained and arrested across eight states on September 27 for allegedly having links with the latter.

The raids were conducted mostly by state police teams, spread across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.