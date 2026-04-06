Movement curbs imposed along India–Bhutan border in Tamulpur ahead of Assam polls

Movement along the India–Bhutan international border in Assam’s Tamulpur district will remain restricted from April 6 evening until the completion of polling on April 9, in line with Election Commission guidelines for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

In an order issued by District Magistrate and District Election Officer Simi Karan under Section 163(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, all land entry and exit points along the international border have been directed to be sealed during the specified period. The restrictions will come into effect from 5 PM on April 6.

The order mandates that movement of both individuals and vehicles across the border will be restrained to ensure free and fair conduct of the elections. The directive follows standard election protocols requiring the sealing of international borders to prevent any unlawful activities or influence during the polling process.

However, certain categories have been exempted from the restrictions. These include individuals travelling from Bhutan to India for medical emergencies, Indian citizens or foreign tourists who have already entered Bhutan and can produce valid documentation, and tourists intending to travel to Bhutan with proper travel documents.

Additionally, vehicles transporting essential perishable goods will be permitted to cross the border after due verification at designated check posts. Voters from the 43-Tamulpur (ST) and 44-Goreswar Assembly constituencies will also be allowed entry into the district during the election period upon furnishing valid identification and relevant documents.

The district administration has called upon all departments, security agencies, and residents to adhere strictly to the order to facilitate smooth and secure polling.