A hoarding promoting tuberculosis eradication under the Prime Minister’s programme was replaced with a movie poster near the entrance of Goalpara Civil Hospital, in Assam, raising serious concerns among health officials.

District TB Control Officer Dr. Abdus Salam, who noticed the act, confirmed over the phone that the hoarding had been installed by the District TB Office as part of a national awareness drive.

“Someone pasted a film poster over the government advertisement,” he said. “I immediately informed the Goalpara Deputy Commissioner and ensured that a complaint was lodged.”

The incident occurred right outside the gate of the Civil Hospital, a critical location for disseminating public health information. Officials suspect a local agency may have carried out the act without permission.

The doctors have raised the issue with the Deputy Commissioner who directed that a complaint be filed. Following the FIR, appropriate action will be taken, as informed.

Dr. Salam emphasised the importance of respecting public health campaigns, especially those targeting life-threatening diseases like tuberculosis.