MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s party merges with Assam Jatiya Parishad

The political merger of Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan-led party, Jatiya Dal Assam, with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has been formally completed, marking a significant development in Assam’s opposition politics.

With this merger, Assam Jatiya Parishad has become the new political home of Ajit Kumar Bhuyan. The formal induction ceremony was held on Friday in Dispur, where leaders of both parties were present.

Confirming the merger, AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan stated that the inclusion of Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s party would further strengthen the Assam Jatiya Parishad organisationally and politically. Rajya Sabha MP Bhuyan also confirmed the development, saying that Jatiya Dal Assam has officially merged with AJP, bringing their political journey under one platform.

Ajit Kumar Bhuyan was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2020 with the support of opposition parties including the Congress, AIUDF, CPI, and Independent MLAs. His current term is set to conclude in 2026. He also serves as the president of the opposition unity platform, the Assam United Opposition Forum (Asom), which was formed to counter the BJP in the state.

With his parliamentary tenure nearing its end, political circles are closely watching Bhuyan’s future role in active politics. According to sources close to him, there is a possibility that Ajit Kumar Bhuyan may step away from direct electoral politics after the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. However, the MP has so far refrained from making any official comment on his future plans.

The merger is being viewed as an effort to consolidate anti-BJP forces in Assam ahead of crucial political developments in the state, while also strengthening the organisational base of the Assam Jatiya Parishad.