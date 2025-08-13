MP Dilip Saikia credits PM Modi for transforming northeast’s river connectivity

During a discussion on the Indian Ports Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha, Darrang–Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia underscored the critical role of India’s inland waterways and port network in driving economic growth, describing it as the “economic backbone” of the nation.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saikia lauded the government’s initiatives to strengthen the Northeast’s connectivity and boost trade. “India has an extensive port network spanning over 11,980 kilometres. This is not just infrastructure—it sustains our $4 trillion economy, managing over 95% of the country’s trade by volume and nearly 70% by value,” he said.

Saikia noted that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has made remarkable advancements in inland waterway shipping, significantly benefiting the Northeast. Enhanced connectivity with neighbouring nations such as Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, and Nepal has created new trade and tourism opportunities.

Highlighting the launch of the Ganga–Brahmaputra river cruise, the longest river cruise in the country, and the Kilimi Tard cruise, Saikia said these projects have not only boosted tourism but also offered affordable and scenic travel options in the Northeast.

He credited the surge in logistics hubs and modern cargo facilities, particularly the cruise terminal at Guwahati’s Pandu Port, as major achievements under the current government, contrasting them with the lack of similar efforts during the Congress regime.

Saikia also pointed out that India’s port capacity has grown by 87% in the last 11 years, with major ports modernized and ship turnaround times reduced. He further mentioned infrastructural improvements at Purama Putra, Bodakh, and Kopili ports, along with the development of national waterways and highways for smoother inter-regional connectivity.

“Inland waterway port shipping has become a transformative force for the Northeast, driving economic growth and linking us with South Asia’s expanding trade routes,” Saikia said.