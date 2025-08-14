MP Dilip Saikia pays tribute to partition victims, felicitates freedom fighters’ kin in Kalaigaon

On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia spearheaded a solemn remembrance programme in Kalaigaon, paying homage to the victims of the Partition of India in 1947 and honouring the families of freedom fighters from the region.

Organised by the Kalaigaon Pragatisheel Jan Mancha, the event served as a tribute to one of the most painful chapters in the nation’s history. Addressing the gathering, Saikia recalled how, just before independence, the country was “torn into two,” leading to the loss of over a million innocent lives.

“We must never forget the pain and sacrifice of our ancestors,” Saikia said. “On this day, we remember every braveheart who laid down their life for Maa Bharati.”

The programme began with floral tributes to those who perished during the Partition and to countless unsung heroes who fought for India’s freedom. Saikia then felicitated the families of six freedom fighters and liberation heroes from Kalaigaon, presenting each with a shawl and a memento in recognition of their sacrifice.

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Sipajhar MLA Dr. Parama Raj, BTC Executive Member Diganta Barua, and Udalguri District BJP President Sunil Kumar Basumatary. Family members of martyrs, senior citizens, BJP workers, and hundreds of locals also attended, adding to the solemn yet proud atmosphere of the occasion.