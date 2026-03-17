MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigns from Congress, likely to contest from Dispur on BJP ticket

In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi has resigned from the Indian National Congress, fueling strong indications that he may soon join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contest the Assembly polls from the high-profile Dispur constituency.

The development comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly invited Bordoloi to join the BJP. Speaking to reporters earlier, Sarma had said that although he had not personally contacted the Congress leader, he believed Bordoloi might not find it necessary to remain in the Congress.

“I have not contacted Pradyut Bordoloi, but I believe he does not have the requirement to stay back in Congress. I advise him to join the BJP, and I welcome him to the party. Till now, there has been no contact with him,” Sarma had said.

The Chief Minister also indicated that the BJP would extend respect to Bordoloi similar to what it had given to senior Assam leader Bhupen Kumar Borah.

“The way we gave respect to Bhupen Borah, the same way we will give respect to Pradyut Bordoloi,” Sarma had said, adding that the party would ensure Bordoloi gets an opportunity to contest the Assembly election if he joins the BJP.

“If Pradyut Bordoloi joins the BJP, we will make sure he contests the Assembly election and we will spare a seat for him,” the Chief Minister had stated.

Bordoloi’s resignation from the Congress has now intensified speculation about his imminent entry into the BJP and a possible candidature from the Dispur seat, one of the most politically significant constituencies in Assam.

Meanwhile, adding another dimension to the political developments, Bordoloi’s son Prateek Bordoloi is expected to contest the upcoming Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from the Margherita constituency.

Sources believe that Bordoloi’s move could trigger a major realignment in Assam’s political landscape ahead of the Assembly elections, potentially dealing a significant blow to the opposition camp.