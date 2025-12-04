MP Rakibul Hussain in Lok Sabha: Name Dhubri-Phulbari bridge after Zubeen Garg

Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg dominated parliamentary discussions once again on Thursday, December 4 as Dhubri MP and senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain urged the Centre to name the under-construction Dhubri–Phulbari bridge after the legendary musician.



Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session, Hussain said Zubeen Garg was “far more than an artiste,” describing him as the voice, pride and identity of Assam. He stressed that the singer had taken Assamese music, language and culture to national and global platforms, making him one of the region’s most influential cultural ambassadors.



“To honour his unparalleled contribution, I appeal that the Dhubri–Phulbari connecting bridge be named after him,” Hussain told the House, adding that he would soon take up the matter directly with the concerned Union Minister.



The Dhubri–Phulbari bridge, being constructed over the Brahmaputra, is expected to become a major infrastructural milestone linking Assam and Meghalaya. The project is poised to significantly improve connectivity and economic activity in western Assam. Naming the bridge after Zubeen Garg, Hussain argued, would be a fitting tribute to a figure who shaped Assam’s cultural narrative for decades.



This comes just days after Jorhat MP and APCC President Gaurav Gogoi demanded a posthumous Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg—bringing renewed national attention to the late musician’s profound legacy.