The Assam government has carried out a reshuffle in the police administration, appointing Mrinal Deka, APS (DR-2004), as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

Deka, who was serving as Principal of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, will replace Shambhavi Mishra, IPS (RR-2019), who has been transferred and posted as Commandant of the 6th Assam Police Battalion at Kathal in Silchar, Cachar.

In the reshuffle, Dr Pradip Saikia, APS (DR-2010), who was serving as Commandant of the 6th APBn, has been posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration), Assam, at Ulubari, Guwahati.

Prithwiraj Rajkhowa, APS (DR-2016), has been transferred from his post as Co-District Superintendent of Police, Lakhipur, Cachar, and appointed Additional DCP (Central), Guwahati, replacing Viku L. Achumi, IPS (RR-2022). Achumi has been posted as Second-in-Command of the 28th Assam Police Battalion at Howly in Barpeta.

Partha Pratim Duwarah, APS (DR-2021), Assistant Commissioner of Police, Panbazar, Guwahati, has been transferred as Assistant Commandant of the 1st APBn at Ligiripukhuri in Sivasagar. Rishav Phukan, APS (DR-2024), Deputy Superintendent of Police, 1st Commando Battalion, Mandakata, has been appointed as ACP, Panbazar.

The transfers and postings will take effect from the dates the officers assume charge.