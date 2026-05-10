Mrinal Saikia secured Khumtai victory without banners, hoardings or mega rallies during Assam polls

Mrinal Saikia adopted an unconventional campaign strategy during the election season in Assam’s Khumtai constituency, focusing on personal interactions with residents instead of holding large political rallies and public speeches.

Travelling across villages in the constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA engaged directly with people in an informal manner. Rather than making direct appeals for votes, Saikia invited residents to participate in upcoming Bohag Bihu celebrations, giving his campaign a distinctly cultural and community-oriented tone.

The campaign style drew significant public attention, with large numbers of residents voluntarily gathering during his visits. In several villages, locals welcomed the MLA warmly, turning the interactions into lively community engagements.

Saikia was frequently seen sitting with villagers, engaging in simple conversations and taking selfies with residents instead of addressing formal political meetings. The absence of conventional campaign speeches and stage-managed rallies made his outreach stand out during the election period.

The public response to the campaign remained notable throughout the constituency, reflecting Saikia’s continued grassroots engagement and connect with local residents.

In the elections, Saikia contested against Congress candidate Roseline Tirkey and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ashis Hazarika.

In the final results, Saikia secured a decisive victory from the Khumtai constituency with 91,127 votes, winning by a margin of 58,412 votes. Roseline Tirkey of the Congress secured 32,715 votes, while Amit Nag received 17,090 votes.