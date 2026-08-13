MRMA 2.0 programmes held across Assam's Morigaon to promote scientific sericulture

A series of programmes under Mera Resham Mera Abhimaan (MRMA) 2.0 were conducted across Morigaon district from August 6 to 13 to promote scientific, sustainable and technology-driven sericulture practices among farmers.

The programmes were organised by the Central Silk Board (CSB) in collaboration with the Department of Sericulture, Morigaon. The initiative was coordinated by Dr Plabani Roy, Scientist-B, CSB-CSRTI, Berhampore, along with Sujeeta Kalita, Extension Officer, Department of Sericulture, Morigaon.

The programme began with a District Stakeholder Consultation Meeting in Morigaon, bringing together stakeholders to discuss the development and expansion of Eri and Mulberry sericulture in the district.

This was followed by farmer-oriented awareness programmes, field days, training sessions and technology demonstrations at several locations.

Field Day programmes were held at Dhupguri and Charaibahi, while awareness programmes were organised at Mikirgaon, Tukunabari, Killing and Ouzari. A Farmers’ Training Programme at Taptola focused on integrated farming systems and host plant management.

A technology demonstration was also conducted at Bhumuraguri, showcasing improved and scientific sericulture practices.

The programmes covered scientific plantation methods, improved host plant varieties, integrated farming systems, crop management, host plant management and the adoption of modern technologies. Farmers also interacted directly with technical experts to discuss field-level challenges and possible solutions.

The MRMA 2.0 outreach is aimed at strengthening farmer awareness, encouraging the adoption of improved and sustainable sericulture practices and creating better livelihood opportunities for sericulture farmers across Morigaon district.