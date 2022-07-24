The Northeast region has immense sporting potential, but due to financial crisis and others, players often have to give a miss to the opportunities, thus crushing their dreams. The story of Justano Chutia, a supremely talented national-level athlete who is going to miss a perfect opportunity perhaps needs telling.

Justano, a Muaythai player who won the gold medal in the national competition held in Madhya Pradesh, was born to Suvorno Chutia and Jiten Chutia in the remote 1 no. Upper Torani village in the Golaghat district of Assam.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, She stated, "I am facing a financial crisis, due to which I am unable to participate in the upcoming match which is scheduled to be held from August 9 in Malaysia. My father is a farmer and I am in dire need of help. I appeal to the Chief Minister of Assam to give us economic aid so that I can continue my dream."

The sporting future of the talented athlete is nipped in the bud due to a lack of funds as she has also been selected for the international competition to be held in Malaysia.

Justano Chutia who will represent India in the International Muaythai Championships, scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur from August 9, appeals to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for financial assistance.

The sporting future of a national-level Muaythai player depends on a little goodwill of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma. The talented player is going to miss the opportunity to participate in international competitions due to a lack of funds.

Justano Chutia's poor father Jiten Chutia has already sold their domestic animals to arrange for his daughter's passport and visa but has not been able to raise about Rs 150,000 for air tickets and other expenses.

Chutia has made a name for herself in the state of Assam with his sporting talent. Therefore, the family of Justano is urging Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into the matter and provide all assistance for the budding player.