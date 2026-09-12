Muga silk industry gets boost as Assam launches plantation drive in Boko

The Assam government has launched a plantation programme for Muga silkworm food plants at Turkpara Muga Nursery in Boko, aimed at expanding host-plant resources and supporting the state’s traditional Muga silk industry.

The plantation drive was organised by the Department of Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture under the state government’s Mission Senehjori initiative. State Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Biswajit Daimary formally inaugurated the programme on Friday.

Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh attended the event along with senior officials of the Sericulture Department and representatives of the Directorate of Muga.

The initiative focuses on ensuring an adequate supply of food plants required for Muga silkworm rearing, thereby providing greater support to rearers and strengthening the production ecosystem. Boko has significant potential for Muga rearing, which provides livelihood opportunities to several local communities.

During the programme, Daimary interacted with Muga rearers and traders and discussed issues affecting the sector. He said preparations were underway to establish a Muga spinning mill in Assam, which is expected to help rearers secure better prices for their produce and create additional opportunities for traders.

According to the department, the plantation programme is part of a broader state-wide initiative involving an estimated Rs 411 crore for the development of the Muga industry and expansion of food-plant resources.

The government expects the plantation drive to increase the availability of host plants, strengthen Muga rearing activities and support the wider traditional silk sector in Assam.