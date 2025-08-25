Dhubri women SHG members receive Rs 10,000 aid; focus on empowerment

Members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Assam's Dhubri, on August 25, received cheques worth Rs 10,000 under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyog Abhiyan Scheme - a move aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs.

The event, held at Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua Playground, saw a large gathering of beneficiaries and dignitaries. The Guardian Minister of Dhubri District, Ranjit Kumar Das, presided over the open meeting organized by the Dhubri District Administration. He personally handed over the cheques to members of the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission and the Assam State Urban Livelihood Mission.

In his address, Minister Ranjit Kumar Das highlighted the scheme's core objective to encourage the self-reliant journey of Assamese women. He stated that the campaign aims to put two lakh women from SHGs across the state on the path of entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

"Under this scheme, a fund of Rs 10,000 will be given to each eligible woman," the Minister announced. He further elaborated that the initiative is designed to promote diverse business opportunities, including tailoring, poultry farming, piggery, and handicrafts, thereby creating alternative livelihood opportunities in both rural and urban areas.

Under Dhubri Assembly Constituency No. 8, a total of 4,242 SHGs within the Dhubri Municipality areas are beneficiaries of this scheme, with a total of 9,433 women set to benefit. The Minister also mentioned that the scheme will facilitate beneficiaries in connecting with banks and will be implemented in three phases. He expressed confidence that the scheme would empower SHG members to become successful entrepreneurs, thereby strengthening the rural and urban economies of both Dhubri district and Assam as a whole.

The cheque distribution ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, B. Kalyan Chakraborty; Dhubri district Commissioner, Dibakar Nath; senior BJP leader Shiladitya Deb; and Dhubri Municipality Chairman, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal.