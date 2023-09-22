The one-member inquiry commission, led by Justice (retd) Rumi Kumari Phukan, investigated the circumstances leading up to the November 22, 2022, firing incident at Mukhrow under Zirikinding Police Station in the West Karbi Anglong district, which resulted in the deaths of five civilians and one home guard, submitted its report to the Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, Home and Political Department.

The deadline for completing the investigation was extended twice, to September 22, 2023, as requested.

The Commission interviewed several witnesses and reviewed records generated by Forest, as well as police departments and other organisations.

A statement issued said that the probe commission has completed the inquiry in terms of reference and in accordance with the notification (number HMA 19015/19/2022 political (a) H & P (Ecf-250762) dated November 23, 2022, and submitted its report to the additional chief secretary (home and political department), Assam government, on September 20, 2023.



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“The commission examined a large number of witnesses and documents produced by the forest department as well as the police department and different organisations,” the statement said.

The inquiry panel was tasked with investigating the events surrounding the disaster, with the deadline for completion extended twice as requested, until September 22, 2023.

The Assam government extended the probe's length by six months in March of this year, with effect from March 22, 2023, or until the report is submitted, whichever comes first.

Notably, in the aftermath of the occurrence, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) requested that the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary of the Assam government provide ways to prevent such tragedies in border conflicts with adjacent states.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government is scheduled to submit the report by September 29, 2023.