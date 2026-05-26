'Multifaceted partnership': Himanta Biswa Sarma hails Tobgay visit, pledges closer Assam‑Bhutan ties

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 26 thanked Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for his visit to Assam and said the relationship between Assam and Bhutan would be strengthened further in the coming days.

Responding to Tobgay’s post on X, Sarma said Assam values its “multifaceted partnership with Bhutan” and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to grow under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Thank you for your wonderful visit and the meaningful discussions,” Sarma posted, adding that Assam would “further strengthen this bond in the coming days”.

Earlier, Tobgay shared details of his meetings with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Sarma during his visit to Guwahati. He said the leaders had “reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthening the close and enduring ties between Bhutan and Assam”.

The Bhutanese Prime Minister arrived in Guwahati on Monday and was accorded a formal welcome by the Assam Governor and Chief Minister, reflecting the close diplomatic and cultural relationship between Assam and Bhutan.

Following his arrival, Tobgay visited the State Guest House at Koinadhora, where he was received by Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora.

Bora described the Assam-Bhutan relationship as one rooted in “mutual trust, harmony and deep socio-cultural ties”. He said the friendship between the two sides had grown stronger over generations through “people-to-people connections, shared traditions and longstanding cooperation across diverse sectors”.

The minister also expressed hope that the Bhutan Prime Minister’s visit would open new avenues for cultural exchange, regional cooperation and economic growth between Assam and Bhutan.

Senior officials, including Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and General Administration Department Secretary Narsing Pawar, were present during the reception.