Murder suspected as youth's mutilated body found in Assam's Nagaon; past murder case angle emerges

Sensation gripped Assam's Nagaon district after the mutilated body of a young man was recovered near the Kachari Line Hills at Rangamati under the Shalna area on July 9.

The deceased has been identified as Bishal Chaotal. His body was found with multiple injuries, prompting suspicion of murder.

Police from Shalna Police Station rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A preliminary investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.

A scooter bearing registration number AS02AQ 3070 was also recovered from the scene.

According to local residents, Bishal may have been assaulted and killed. They further claimed that he had been an accused in the murder of a mother and son from the same family around a year ago, leading to speculation that the killing could be linked to that earlier case.

Police have not officially confirmed the motive behind the incident and said the investigation is underway.