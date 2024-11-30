A 19-year-old teen from Assam, identified as Maya Gogoi, was found murdered in a service apartment in Bengaluru earlier this week. Maya, the granddaughter of late former Assam cabinet minister and Congress leader Indra Gogoi, was discovered with multiple stab wounds at The Royal Living service apartment in Indiranagar on Tuesday, November 26.

Maya, who had been living with her elder sister in Bengaluru for several years, was under the care of her maternal uncle following the death of their mother. Initially, there was confusion regarding her identity. A meritorious student, Maya had recently secured a job in Bengaluru and was awaiting her first salary, which she tragically never received. Maya was also a vlogger with a significant following.

Her family, along with friends from Guwahati, traveled to Bengaluru on Friday for her last rites.



In connection with the murder, Indiranagar police arrested the accused, 21-year-old Aarav Hanoy, a native of Kerala. Aarav had been on the run since the crime. CCTV footage revealed that Maya and Aarav checked into the service apartment on November 23. On November 26, Aarav was seen leaving the apartment alone at 8:19 am, after which he turned off his phone.

The service apartment staff alerted the police after a foul odor was detected coming from Maya's room. Upon investigation, police discovered her body on the bed, showing multiple stab wounds, including a deep chest wound, believed to be the cause of death.

Maya’s sister, who reported the incident, informed police that Maya and Aarav were well-acquainted, and the family was aware of their relationship.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was premeditated. According to DCP (East) D Devaraj, the police found an old kitchen knife used in the stabbing and nylon rope ordered by Aarav through a home delivery service. Both items were recovered from the apartment.