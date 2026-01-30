Muslim body AIMPLB condemns Assam CM over ‘Miya’ remarks, seeks SC and President’s intervention

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on January 30, strongly condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his recent remarks on “Miyas”, a term considered derogatory for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam. The Board has urged the Supreme Court and President Droupadi Murmu to take immediate action.



In a statement, AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas said the remarks, which target the Muslim community, are part of a growing trend of hate speech and open incitement against minorities being normalised in political discourse. “What was once limited to fringe voices is now being echoed by those occupying the highest constitutional offices. Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and now Assam have repeatedly made inflammatory and unconstitutional remarks targeting Muslims,” he said.



The Board expressed deep concern over Sarma’s comments at a government function in Tinsukia, where he reportedly called for the harassment of the “Miyan” community to compel them to leave Assam. Sarma also mentioned that over five lakh complaints had been filed by BJP workers during the Special Revision (SR) process against alleged “foreigners”, referring to Bengali-speaking Muslims with ancestral roots in Bangladesh.



Calling the remarks “anti-Muslim and deeply divisive,” the AIMPLB has urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. The Board has also appealed to the President to take appropriate constitutional action against the Assam CM, warning that failure to act may embolden further hate speech and trigger social unrest.



The Board further called upon secular political parties, civil society groups, and citizens to take note of what it described as an “open call for discrimination” and to stand united in defense of constitutional values.