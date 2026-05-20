Muslim community in Cachar adopts consensus decision to maintain social harmony during Eid, to refrain from animal sacrifice

In a move aimed at preserving communal harmony and mutual respect among communities, the Islamic community of Udharbond Pangram in Assam’s Cachar district has decided to refrain from performing animal sacrifice during Eid celebrations this year.

The decision was taken unanimously during a community meeting held ahead of the festival. Members of the local Muslim community also resolved to abstain from consuming prohibited meat as part of the broader initiative to maintain social cohesion and ensure that the religious sentiments of other communities are not hurt.

Community representatives said the resolution was adopted in the interest of strengthening brotherhood and maintaining peace and harmony in the area during the festive period.

The decision comes amid ongoing efforts by local community groups in several parts of the region to encourage interfaith understanding and peaceful coexistence through dialogue and consensus-based initiatives.

Residents associated with the meeting said the step reflects the community’s commitment to preserving communal amity and promoting mutual respect among people of different faiths in the district.