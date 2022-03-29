According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Muslim population in the state is no longer a minority community, since Hindus are the minority in numerous areas.

According to statistics data, Assam's Muslim population is the largest in the state, according to the Chief Minister. He stated unequivocally that there is a Muslim majority in Assam, and this is not just his opinion, but is empirically verified.

The CM indicated that when Hindus are not a majority in a state, they can be designated a minority; hence, when a Hindu Community is not a majority in a district, they must be labelled a minority.

Congress AIUDF alliance ends in Assam. Congress objects to appointment of AIUDF election agent Dhubri MLA Nazrul Hoque. Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has a conflict with Nazrul Hoque.

He went on to say that there are numerous regions in Assam where the Hindu community is obviously the minority, with a sizable Muslim population. In certain places, the Hindu population is as low as 5,000 persons.

Previously, the chief minister stated that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be re-examined to ensure correctness and proper data. It should be noted that the names of about 19.06 lakh persons out of a total of 3.3 crore applicants were not included in the previously publicised list of NRC given in August 2019.

According to CM Sarma, the state administration is conducting many meetings with leaders of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) to address the issue of the NRC being reviewed again.

The state Agriculture Minister also briefed about the current NRC update, stating that the government will petition the Supreme Court to have the previous published NRC list re-verified.

In agreement with the state government's decision, AASU advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya stated that it is critical that the NRC list be reviewed once again so that Assam is clear of illegal Bangladeshis.