In a unique example of unity and harmony, a Muslim family in the Sivasagar district offered a cow which he raised to the historic Shiva Dol.

With this, the reflection of humanity has once again been witnessed in the historic Sivasagar, founded by the ideals of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Azan Fakir.

The video of Khalilur Rahman Hazarika donating the cow to Shiva Dol also surfaced online.

In the video, the man accompanied by his daughter could be seen donating the cow. While speaking to reporters, Rahman said that It was their pet. He further stated that his daughter fed the animal since birth.

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As per Khalilur Rahman Hazarika, the cow used to like biscuits so he named it 'Biscuit'. The chief priest of Shiva dol, Suresh Borthakur, said, "Today is an important day as it is the first Monday of the Assamese new year. There is no difference in religions in front of God. He is a Muslim and he requested me to help with the prayers. "

Earlier, Khalilur Rahman Hazarika had also given land to the establishment of Namghar to overcome the long-term shortage of the people of Meteka Seuj Nagar about two years ago.

Shiva Dol has three Hindu temples – Sivadol, Vishnudol, and Devidol shrines – as well as a museum. These temples may be seen along the banks of the Sivasagar tank.

The Sivadol was built during the reign of the Ahom Kingdom. Shikhara architecture was used to construct the Sivadol or Shiva temple. It contains a central tower that is claimed to be India's highest Shiva temple tower which stands 104 feet tall.